PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi to release Rs 18,680 crore to 9.34 crore farmers on October 30

Ahmedabad :

In a piece of good news for the beneficiary farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme at a national-level ‘PM Kisan Utsav Diwas’ event in Bhildi, Banaskantha district, on October 30. This time, more than 9.34 crore farmer families across the country are expected to receive financial assistance exceeding Rs 18,680 crore.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate Banas Dairy’s new potato expansion facility and its ultra-high-temperature (UHT) processing and automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS).

As part of the first 23 instalments of the PM-Kisan scheme, more than 11 crore farmer families across India have received a cumulative amount exceeding Rs 4.47 lakh crore. In Gujarat, more than 69.26 lakh beneficiary farmers received over Rs 24,137 crore, according to the state government. The event on October 30 will be livestreamed across the country and in Gujarat, events will be organised at 34 district-level locations and more than 2,100 cluster-level centres.

Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives, agricultural scientists and senior officials are expected to participate. The beneficiary farmers will also receive sanction letters for various agriculture and horticulture department schemes at these events.

What farmers expect from 24th PM-KISAN instalment?

As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The money will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. Eligible beneficiaries can expect Rs 2,000 under the 24th instalment, subject to the scheme’s eligibility and verification requirements.

Who is eligible for PM-KISAN benefits?

The PM Kisan Yojana provides income support to eligible farmer families who meet its prescribed conditions. However, certain categories, including institutional landholders and specified higher-income or public-office-holder groups, are excluded under the scheme’s guidelines.

Beneficiary farmers should ensure that their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification is complete. The PM-KISAN portal stated that e-KYC is mandatory for registered farmers. The farmers can also check their payment status and registration details through the official portal, pmkisan.gov.in.

How to check their PM-KISAN status?

The beneficiary farmers can visit the official PM-KISAN website and use the ‘Know Your Status’ facility to check the status of their instalment and related details. The farmers can also verify that their records meet the scheme’s requirements to avoid issues with payment processing.

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