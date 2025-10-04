PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Are you at risk of missing the Rs 2000 payment? Check details PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 21 installment: Certain farmers may not receive the Rs 2000 if they have not completed essential procedures.

New Delhi:

Farmers in India are eagerly awaiting the 21st installment of Rs 2000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) Yojana. While some farmers have already received their payments, a large number are still waiting for the money to be credited to their bank accounts. Due to recent floods that caused severe damage to crops in states like Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, the government has already transferred the installment to about 27 lakh farmers in these areas. These farmers were given the payment earlier as a special relief measure.

PM Kisan 21st installment: When will it be credited?

Though the government has not given an official date yet, reports suggest that the 21st installment could be credited before Diwali, with payments expected to start around the last week of October 2025. Farmers who have completed all required formalities will likely receive the payment soon, but those who haven’t may face delays.

PM Kisan 21st installment: Who might miss out on the payment?

Certain farmers may not receive the Rs 2000 if they have not completed essential procedures like the e-KYC or have not linked their Aadhaar with their bank account. Other common issues include incorrect IFSC codes, closed bank accounts, or wrong personal details in the registration. In such cases, the installment will not be processed.

PM Kisan 21st installment: How to complete e-KYC and check payment status

Farmers can complete their e-KYC online on the official PM Kisan website (pmkisan.gov.in) using their Aadhaar number and OTP. Alternatively, they can visit nearby CSC centers or banks for biometric verification. To find out if they will receive the payment, farmers can check their beneficiary status online. If their name appears in the PM Kisan Beneficiary List, they are eligible for the Rs 2000 installment.