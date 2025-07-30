PM Kisan 20th Instalment on August 2: Are you on the list? Check your status now The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in 2019 following its announcement in the interim budget presented by the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

New Delhi:

The 20th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is finally going to be credited into the accounts of over 9.7 crore eligible farmers on Saturday, August 2, 2025. An official communication states that the next instalment will be credited into farmers’ accounts at an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In a post from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’s official account, the announcement was made, which says, “No more waiting now! The 20th instalment of PM Kisan will reach your account directly from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on August 2, 2025. When you hear the message tone, know that the Kisan Samman amount has arrived in your account.”

19th Instalment In February

Earlier in February this year, the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was given to the farmers. Notably, farmers are suggested to complete their e-KYC and other required verifications so that they don’t miss the upcoming instalment.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement, “Land seeding was made mandatory along with Aadhaar-based payment and e-KYC. The benefits of the farmers, who did not complete these mandatory criteria, were stopped. As and when these farmers complete their mandatory requirements, they receive the benefits of the scheme along with their due instalments, if any.”

Follow these simple steps to check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status:

Step 1: Go to the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Select the option labelled "Know Your Status"

Step 3: Fill either your Aadhaar number or registration number to proceed further

Step 4: Check if your name appears in the list of beneficiaries

Step 5: Make sure your eKYC process is complete, as it's required to receive instalment payments

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched in 2019 following its announcement in the interim budget presented by the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Notably, the PM Kisan scheme has emerged as one of the world’s largest DBT schemes. Under this scheme, the government provides eligible farmers monetary assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months, which totals to Rs 6,000 annually in the following cycles — April-July, August-November, and December-March.