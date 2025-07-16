PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana gets Cabinet nod, expected to benefit 1.7 crore farmers in 100 districts PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: The Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for a six-year period. The programme will cover 100 districts with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore.

New Delhi:

The Cabinet has approved the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana for six years. The programme will cover 100 districts with an annual outlay of Rs 24,000 crore. Announced in the Union Budget, the programme will converge 36 existing schemes and increase the adoption of crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices. Sharing details about the decision taken at the Union Cabinet, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana will augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities, and enhance farm productivity.

This programme is likely to help 1.7 crore farmers.

The scheme aims to enhance agricultural productivity, increase crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices, augment post-harvest storage, improve irrigation facilities and facilitate the availability of credit.

Cabinet empowers NTPC to invest in renewable energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-chaired Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has also granted enhanced autonomy to Maharatna company NTPC to make investments up to Rs 20,000 crore for renewable energy capacity addition, against the current Rs 7,500 crore, to achieve a 60 GW capacity by 2032. The enhanced delegation given to NTPC and its subsidiary NGEL will facilitate accelerated development of renewable projects in the country.

"This move will also play a vital role in strengthening power infrastructure and ensuring investment in providing reliable, round-the-clock electricity access across the nation," the government said in a release.

Approve Special Exemption For NLC India

The Cabinet has also approved a special exemption for NLC India Limited (NLCIL) from the prevailing investment guidelines applicable to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). This will enable NLCIL to invest Rs 7,000 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) and in turn, NIRL invests in various projects directly or through the formation of Joint Ventures, without the requirement of prior approval under the existing delegation of powers, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) stated in a statement.