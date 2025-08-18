Pharma stock surges nearly 5% on strategic acquisition plan, Q1 results - Details Meanwhile, stock markets rose sharply on Monday, with Sensex closing higher by 676 points and Nifty climbing 1 per cent on heavy buying in auto and consumer durables stocks.

Mumbai:

Shares of pharma company Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited surged nearly 5 per cent on Monday, August 18, 2025, following Q1 results and business updates related to an acquisition. The stock opened at Rs 31.50 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 31.06. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 32.50, representing a gain of 4.63 per cent from the closing price of the last trading session. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 53.50 and the 52-week low is Rs 15.51. The market cap of the company is Rs 770.11 crore.

The action in the stock was seen after the company informed exchanges that it would acquire land, buildings, plant & machinery assets, and an area totalling approximately 1563.15 square meters. The total sale consideration as per Sudarshan Pharma is Rs 25.50 crore from Srigen Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 307 per cent in two years and 71 per cent in one year. However, it has corrected 28 per cent so far this year.

Share Market Today

Meanwhile, stock markets rose sharply on Monday, with Sensex closing higher by 676 points and Nifty climbing 1 per cent on heavy buying in auto and consumer durables stocks, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,273.75. During the day, it zoomed by 1,168.11 points or 1.44 per cent to 81,765.77.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 245.65 points or 1 per cent to end at 24,876.95. Intraday, it surged 390.7 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 25,022.

Among Sensex firms, Maruti zoomed the most by 8.94 per cent. Bajaj Finance rallied over 5 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 3.71 per cent, and Bajaj Finserv by 3.7 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Trent were also among the gainers.

