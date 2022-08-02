Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: CNG now costs more than diesel in Lucknow

Petrol Price Today 2 August 2022: CNG price has now reached close to petrol in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Petrol is selling at Rs 96.57 per litre in Lucknow, while diesel costs Rs 89.76 per litre. CNG now costs Rs 96.10 per kg.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash Lucknow Updated on: August 02, 2022 12:09 IST
Fuel Prices Latest Updates: Amid fluctuation in crude oil price in the international market, the month of August started with reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinder, however, price of compressed natural gas (CNG) was hiked. Prices of both CNG and PNG have been hiked in Uttar Pradesh. 

The price of CNG is now hovering close to that of petrol in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Petrol is selling at Rs 96.57 per litre in Lucknow, while diesel costs Rs 89.76 per litre. CNG now costs Rs 96.10 per kg. 

Green Gas Limited, the company which supplies CNG and PNG in Lucknow, had announced a hike in rates on July 31 following which new rates have been introduced from August 1. The company had increased PNG price by Rs 4.75 per kg and CNG by Rs 5 per kg. PNG now costs Rs 56.20 per kg in Lucknow.

 

Earlier, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday (August 1) announced that price of commercial Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been cut down by Rs 36 in several cities, including the national capital.

With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50 in Delhi. In Kolkata, instead of Rs 2132, commercial LPG will be available for Rs 2,095.50. Its price has come down to Rs 1,936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,141 in Chennai. 

