Paytm Founder arrested, later released for ramming his car into vehicle of DCP South

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested by the South Delhi Police on February 22, but was later released on bail. As per reports, he rammed his Jaguar Land Rover car into the South Delhi's DCP Benita Marie Jacker's car, infront of Mother International School.

Atul Singh
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2022 10:43 IST
Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and later released on bail for ramming his car into the vehicle of DCP South in the month of February. 

He was arrested by the South Delhi Police on February 22 but was later released on bail. As per reports, he rammed his Jaguar Land Rover car into the South Delhi's DCP Benita Marie Jacker's car, in front of Mother International School.

At the time, the driver of DCP's car named Deepak had gone to fetch petrol on Aurobindo Marg. Sharma fled after hitting the car but the driver noted down the license plate number and informed the DCP.

A case was then filed under IPC section 279 at the Malviya Nagar police station. It was found out that the car belonged to Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who lives in Greater Kailash 2.

Meanwhile, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) is also facing action from the banking regulator RBI. Sharma holds a 51 per cent stake in Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), while the remaining 49 per cent is held by Paytm.

RBI has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of PPBL's IT system.

