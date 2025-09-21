Patanjali Foods cuts rates of its products ahead of GST 2.0 rollout | Details Patanjali Foods has reduced the MRP on its products ahead of GST 2.0 rollout. In a statement, the company said it is committed to supporting the "government’s vision of affordable nutrition, wellness, and value-driven choices for every Indian household" by reducing rates of its products.

New Delhi:

A day before the rollout of next-generation GST reforms, Patanjali Foods on Sunday announced that it is reducing the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) across its product portfolio. In a statement, Patanjali Foods said it has reinforced its commitment to supporting the "government’s vision of affordable nutrition, wellness, and value-driven choices for every Indian household" by reducing its rates.

"By providing relief in GST, PM Modi has given the country's economy a new impetus. This will help people save money, and the country's economy will reach new heights. This will be an important and effective step towards achieving the Prime Minister's dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Baba Ramdev, who founded the Patanjali, told news agency ANI.

"Whether it's providing relief to taxpayers or reducing the GST on most products, which was previously at 18% or 12%, to 5%, the Prime Minister has ensured, for everyone's well-being, that the people of the country will have money, become prosperous, and thus provide new impetus to the country's economy," he added.

Take a look at the revised rates of products by Patanjali Foods:

Nutrela Range of Soya Products:

• Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (1 Kg pack): ₹210 → ₹190

• Nutrela Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (200 gms pack): ₹50 → ₹47

• Soyumm Chunks, Mini Chunks & Granules (1 Kg pack): ₹150 → ₹140

• Soyumm 200 gms pack range: ₹60 → ₹57

• Trial packs of 45 gms and 80 gms remain at existing MRPs, with increased grammage for better value.

Biscuits & Cookies:

• Doodh Biscuit (35g): ₹5.00 → ₹4.50

• Doodh Biscuit (70g): ₹10.00 → ₹9.00

• Crunchy Coconut Cookies (40g): ₹5.00 → ₹4.50

• Aarogya Biscuit (75g): ₹10.00 → ₹9.00

• Creamfeast Choco Biscuit (35g): ₹5.00 → ₹4.50

• Butter Cookies (35g): ₹5.00 → ₹4.50

• Marie Biscuit (225g): ₹30.00 → ₹27.00

• Marie Biscuit (70g): ₹10.00 → ₹9.00

• Nariyal Biscuit (68g): ₹10.00 → ₹9.00

Noodles:

• Patanjali Twisty Tasty Noodles (50g): ₹10.00 → ₹9.35

• Atta Noodles Chatpata (60g): ₹12.00 → ₹11.25

Oral Care (Dant Kanti Range):

• Dant Kanti Natural Toothpaste 200g: ₹120 → ₹106

• Dant Kanti D.C Advance 100g: ₹90 → ₹80

• Dant Kanti Medicated Oral Gel 100g: ₹45 → ₹40

Hair Care (Kesh Kanti Range):

• Kesh Kanti Amla Hair Oil 100ml: ₹48 → ₹42

• Kesh Kanti Hair Cleanser (Natural, Reetha, Aloe Vera, Shikakai, Silk & Shine): ₹120 → ₹106

• Kesh Kanti Hair Cleanser Natural 180ml: ₹100 → ₹89

Health & Wellness Products:

• Amla Juice 1000ml: ₹150 → ₹140

• Giloy Juice 500ml: ₹90 → ₹84

• Karela Jamun Juice 500ml: ₹150 → ₹140

• Badam Pak 500g: ₹275 → ₹257

• Special Chyawanprash 1 Kg: ₹360 → ₹337

Ghee:

• Cow’s Ghee 900ml: ₹780 → ₹731

• Cow’s Ghee 450ml: ₹420 → ₹393

Body Cleansers:

• Neem Kanti Body Cleanser 75g: ₹25 → ₹22

• Aloe Vera/Neem/Haldi Body Cleansers 45g: ₹10 → ₹9

Through this revision in rates, Patanjali Foods continues to "strengthen its position as India’s leading provider of natural, value-driven consumer products". The company also said that it is committed to providing the highest standards of quality and is committed to providing the best value to its customers.