Pahalgam Terror Attack: LIC relaxes claim settlement rules, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore for victims' families Similarly, PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, is creating a foundation to support all impacted families of the terror attack.

New Delhi:

In a bid to provide relief to the families of victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore (i.e. approximately Rs 4 lakhs per family) in total to support the next of kin of the victims.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Ashish Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22,2025 where 26 people lost their lives. In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledges Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time," Chauhan, who is MD and CEO of NSE, said on X.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced that it will expedite claim settlements for claimants.

LIC, in a statement, said it is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.

LIC CEO & MD Siddhartha Mohanty said the insurance company announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies.

In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by central/state government will be accepted as proof of death, he said.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, it said.

For further assistance, the claimants may contact the nearest LIC branch/division/customer zones or may call at 022-68276827.

Similarly, PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, is creating a foundation to support all impacted families of the terror attack. Sharing the information on a LinkedIn post, co-founder Alok Bansal said that the team was united by a resolve - "Kuch to karna hai (have to do something)."

"We would like to offer a job to a family member in any of the Policybazaar or Paisabazaar offices located across India or sponsor kid’s education for every impacted Indian family in Pahalgam. It is a very small gesture towards creating a social security cover for these families. If we don’t help now, no one is coming to help us when this reaches our homes," he said.

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.