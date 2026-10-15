Overhead bin fire incident prompts aviation regulator DGCA to ban specific power bank model on all flights

The aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has completely banned carrying a particular power bank on flights. This decision follows a recent fire involving the power bank. A passenger's power bank in the overhead bin of a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane caught fire, forcing a diversion. DGCA said the power bank should not be "carried or transported on board the aircraft, whether as passenger baggage (including checked-in and cabin baggage) or as cargo, on any flight to, from or within India".

Which power bank has been banned?

DGCA has banned the Mobikins MK-PB-04 power bank from air travel. DGCA has clarified that a fire incident occurred in this power bank.

Because of the security risks, both passengers and airlines have been strictly instructed not to allow these power banks on aircraft under any circumstances.

The airline received strict instructions

According to reports, airlines have been asked to inspect passengers' power banks and prohibit carrying this model on aircraft. Airlines will also use other communication channels to inform passengers not to fly with the Mobikins MK-PB-04 power bank.

When to avoid carrying power banks?

For safety reasons, strict rules apply regarding power banks in aeroplanes. You can also take precautions while travelling by air. For example, do not travel with a power bank of a local company on the flight. If the power bank is swelling, then do not use it and do not make the mistake of carrying it on the flight.

Keep it in your check-in bag, and keep it in a bag you can sit on your lap or keep in front of you. Use the power bank before boarding the plane, and do not charge your device with it or charge the power bank in any way during the flight. If possible, discharge the power bank before boarding.

Power bank catches fire onboard Chennai-bound IndiGo flight

Earlier, a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane experienced a fire in the overhead cabin, after which the aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad airport, where it landed safely. The aircraft was operating flight 6E 6115 from Delhi to Chennai, with around 180 passengers and seven crew members on board.

ALSO READ:

Centre plans random dope tests for pilots once a year after Air India Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco