Over 7.3 crore income tax returns filed till Sept 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore record: CBDT

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in an official notification said that a record over 7.3 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed till September 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore. Earlier on Monday, the Income Tax department extended the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day to September 16 as technical glitches disrupted filings on the last day.

Income Tax Return deadline extended till Sept 16

“A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till September 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore. To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025)," the CBDT said in a post on X.

The deadline was extended as the e-filing portal faced huge traffic on Monday, which was the last date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26. Moreover, Monday was the last date for payment of the second quarterly instalment of advance tax for the ongoing fiscal year.

Guidelines issued on resolving browser issues for ITR filers

Late Monday, the Income Tax Department shared a guide on resolving browser issues for ITR filers. These steps usually resolve most local access-related difficulties, the department said.

"Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues," it said in a post on X.

Taxpayers face glitches while filing ITR

However, people continued to face glitches even after following the steps. The last date to file ITRs without penalty is now September 16 for the income earned in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Several chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the last couple of days claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

Several taxpayers on Monday also complained that they were unable to log in to the e-fling portal. Some also complained of the inability to pay the advance tax for the July-September quarter.

E-filing portal working fine, says govt amid complaints

Replying to a post which claimed that there were issues in uploading ITR and tax payment, the department had earlier in the day said, "The e-filing portal is working fine. Please clear your browser cache or try accessing the portal through a different browser".

It also asked people to share their details, along with PAN and mobile number, on the email id -- orm@cpc.incometax.gov.in.

On September 14, the I-T department had replied to users claiming issues with downloading AIS/TIS, saying, "The AIS/TIS facility is functioning without any issues. May we request you to please try accessing it again. In case you continue to face difficulties, please share your details (along with your mobile number & public IP address) with us at cmcpc_support@insight.gov.in."

The department had, in May, announced an extension of the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2025-26 (for the income earned in Financial Year 2024-25) by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and entities that do not have to get their accounts audited from July 31 to September 15.

