Output of 8 core industries rises by 7.4 per cent in December 2022: Govt data

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 18:54 IST
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 7.4 per cent (provisional) in December 2022 as compared to the Index of December 2021, according to government data released on Tuesday.

The production of coal, electricity, steel, cement, fertilizers, refinery products and natural gas increased in December 2022 over the corresponding month of last year.

ICI measures the combined and individual performance of the production of eight core industries viz. coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity.

Details of annual and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

Final growth rate of Index of eight core industries for September 2022 is revised to 8.3 per cent from its provisional level 7.9 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-December 2022 was 8.0 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

