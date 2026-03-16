Outlook for India's luxury housing segment appears firmly positive amid volatile global economy: Experts

New Delhi:

Amid persistent inflationary pressures, fluctuating interest rate cycles, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, global financial markets have remained volatile over the past few years, prompting investors to reassess traditional portfolio strategies. Equity markets in several economies have seen sharp swings, while uncertainty around global growth has further reinforced the need for stability in investment choices. In this environment, tangible assets are once again drawing attention.

In India, luxury housing is steadily emerging as a preferred option among affluent investors who are looking beyond lifestyle aspirations and viewing premium residential properties as long-term wealth assets. With strong demand, limited supply in prime locations, and the potential for steady capital appreciation, luxury homes are increasingly being positioned as a relatively stable investment avenue in an uncertain global economic landscape.

Rising Affluence and Investor Interest Driving Luxury Housing Demand

According to the annual luxury residential outlook survey by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR), the real estate outlook among UHNIs and HNIs has moderated. Around 62 per cent planned for investments in 2025, down from 71 per cent in 2024. Despite this, most UHNIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals) and HNIs (High Net Worth Individuals) still believe India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, with GDP growth projected between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent. As a result, luxury residential properties are increasingly being seen not only as lifestyle assets but also as stable investments that combine long-term financial value with personal utility.

Moreover, India’s expanding affluent population is emerging as a key driver behind the strong demand for luxury housing. Over the past decade, the country has seen a steady rise in high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth families, startup founders, global professionals, and business leaders who are actively investing in premium residential properties. Increasingly, these homes are also being viewed as long-term wealth assets that can be held and passed on across generations, reflecting both financial security and evolving lifestyle aspirations among India’s growing affluent class.

Further, infrastructure development has reshaped the geography of luxury housing across India. Large-scale projects such as expressways, metro networks, airport expansions, and new commercial hubs are not only improving connectivity but also unlocking new residential corridors that were previously considered peripheral. In NCR, corridors such as the Dwarka Expressway are already attracting significant luxury housing interest, while similar patterns are visible in cities like Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. With major infrastructure initiatives such as the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and expanding metro networks underway, several micro-markets are steadily evolving into the next generation of premium residential destinations.

According to Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, Gurugram has continued to be one of India’s most dynamic luxury housing markets, driven by strong infrastructure, corporate presence, and evolving lifestyle aspirations.

"What is particularly interesting today is how specific sectors across the city are emerging as highly desirable residential micro-markets due to proximity to business districts, golf courses, expressways, and high-quality social infrastructure. We are also witnessing strong demand for ready-to-move-in luxury residences within established communities, where buyers can experience the lifestyle immediately rather than waiting for years of construction. For affluent homebuyers and investors, such developments offer a rare combination of accessibility, exclusivity, and long-term value appreciation," Gehlot added.

Tier-2 Cities Emerging as New Luxury Housing Destinations

Beyond the established metro markets, a new wave of luxury housing demand is gradually emerging in Tier-2 cities, driven by rising affluence and improved infrastructure connectivity. As highways, expressways, and regional economic corridors expand, cities located within close proximity to major metros are increasingly attracting interest from investors and second-home buyers. Many affluent families are now exploring destinations such as Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Dehradun, and Mohali for premium villas, plotted developments, and weekend homes that offer both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment potential. With relatively lower entry prices and improving urban infrastructure, these cities are steadily positioning themselves as emerging premium residential destinations for buyers looking beyond traditional metropolitan markets.

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, feels that luxury housing demand is no longer confined to India’s largest metropolitan cities.

"We are increasingly witnessing strong interest in emerging markets across NCR’s extended belt, particularly cities such as Panipat, Sonipat, and Karnal. Infrastructure expansion, better highway connectivity, and the gradual decentralisation of economic activity are making these cities attractive residential destinations for affluent buyers. As connectivity improves, many investors are now looking at these locations as long-term opportunities where premium developments can benefit from both lower entry prices and future appreciation,” he said.

“Luxury housing in emerging corridors like Dwarka Expressway is increasingly being viewed through the lens of long-term investment value rather than purely lifestyle consumption. The corridor has seen significant infrastructure progress, improved connectivity to Delhi and IGI Airport, and the development of integrated residential and commercial ecosystems. These factors are naturally translating into strong capital appreciation potential. As the expressway becomes fully operational and the surrounding infrastructure matures, we expect the region to continue delivering strong value creation for early investors,” Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments, concluded.

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