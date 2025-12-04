Orange Gate to Marine Drive in 10 minutes: Check key features of Mumbai's first urban tunnel Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised that the project would provide significant relief to the people of Mumbai, as it would significantly contribute to easing the existing traffic.

Mumbai:

Mumbai's infrastructure is slated to get a significant boost, as the city will now be equipped with an urban tunnel. The development is significant, given that India’s financial capital has already witnessed the Coastal Road, Atal Bridge, and ongoing Metro expansion. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) much-anticipated Urban Tunnel project. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the event.

Under the upcoming project, an urban tunnel connecting Orange Gate to Marine Drive will be built. Slated to be a 9.96-kilometre stretch, it will ensure that the distance from Orange Gate to Marine Drive is covered in 10 minutes. The project launched by CM Fadnavis is estimated to cost Rs 8,056 crore. The tunnel will have two lanes, with an emergency lane as well.

Relief for Mumbaikars

The Maharashtra CM emphasised that the project would provide significant relief to the people of Mumbai, as it would significantly contribute to easing the existing traffic.

Currently, commuters take the Eastern Freeway to travel from the Eastern Suburbs to South Mumbai, taking almost 20-25 minutes. Additionally, residents of the Western Suburbs and South Mumbai are required to travel longer distances to reach Navi Mumbai Airport. The Orange Gate Tunnel came as a solution to this problem.

CM Fadnavis said that the government was initially considering the construction of a flyover at the location. However, due to issues like space constraints and heavy traffic, it could not be taken forward. The Maharashtra CM added that the area is more densely populated than the Mohammed Ali Road flyover, and thus a tunnel is the only practical and safe option.

Passing under approximately 700 properties, including a 100-year-old heritage building and the Western and Central Railway lines, it will be dug 50 meters below Metro-3. The CM referred to the upcoming project as a “marvel of engineering.”

The following are the key features of Mumbai’s first urban tunnel project: