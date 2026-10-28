Online liquor booking app permitted by previous Delhi government aims to ensure transparency: Officials

A day after a mobile app developed by the Delhi government's Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) allowed advance booking of liquor from retail vends, officials on Wednesday said the previous government granted permission in 2024 to ensure transparency and stop brand pushing in retail sales. The 'Delhi Liquor Booking' app was launched by the DSIIDC after required trials, enabling customers to book liquor and pick it up from the corporation's vends.

"In order to ensure transparency, digital governance, and avoid brand pushing, the Delhi Liquor Booking app was rolled out by DSIIDC in November 2025. Earlier, approval was granted for developing the app by DSIIDC Management in December 2024. A work order for developing the app was issued on January 2, 2025," a senior DSIIDC officer said.

Since the app was originally only compatible with Android, the department rolled out a QR-code-enabled microsite on September 6 to give iOS users access and ensure platform neutrality.

Liquor can be booked through 'Delhi Liquor Booking'

Officials said there will be no home delivery of liquor. Customers will have to collect the liquor bottles they booked and paid for online within 48 hours. Advance booking of liquor in Delhi can be done through the 'Delhi Liquor Booking' app.

Goods sold will not be returned

According to officials, there is no provision for returning liquor that has already been sold or taken away. However, customers can cancel orders before the bottle is picked up from the store.

A person can book a maximum of 9 litres of whiskey and 18 litres of beer

Officials said that so far, the response to online liquor booking has been poor. Whether or not it will be expanded further will depend on customer response. To book liquor using the app, a person must be at least 25 years old. According to excise regulations, a person can book a maximum of 9 litres of whiskey and 18 litres of beer.

Aims to reduce congestion and waiting times at stores

On the mobile app, customers can view available brands, select a DSIIDC store near them, and specify bottle size and quantity. According to officials, the online booking is intended to reduce congestion and wait times at stores. This will ease pressure on payment counters, increase pricing and billing transparency, and let customers choose their preferred liquor from a wide selection.

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