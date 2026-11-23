Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has returned as the company's president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), just 11 days after stepping down from the top position. The company's board of directors unanimously approved his reinstatement on November 23, reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation.

The announcement triggered a sharp rally in Nvidia shares, which surged around 30% in premarket trading. The stock gained 33per cent following the news, reflecting investor optimism over Huang's return to the leadership of the world's leading AI chipmaker. Huang's resignation had been announced on November 12, when Nvidia said its board had accepted his decision to step down as president, CEO and a member of the board. The company had appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while beginning the search for a permanent successor.

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia?

Huang's departure followed reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including claims involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations triggered a national security debate and brought scrutiny to the company's leadership. Nvidia had initially indicated that it was looking for a permanent successor. On November 16, Reuters reported that the board was not considering bringing Huang back, despite growing calls from employees, investors and prominent technology figures for his reinstatement.

The developments took another turn on November 23, when the company announced that its board had unanimously voted to restore Huang to his previous positions.

What did Nvidia say about Huang's return?

In its announcement, Nvidia said the board had held a series of discussions and meetings with Huang before reaching its decision. It said the directors were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also said it had received input from senior levels of the US government. Based on that input, it was confident that Huang's reinstatement did not pose a national security risk. Harvey C. Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board, said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of its shareholders, employees, partners and customers.

Nvidia shares jump after CEO's reinstatement

The market reacted strongly to the announcement, with Nvidia shares rising more than 30% in premarket trading. The rally came after a period of uncertainty surrounding the company's leadership following Huang's resignation. The announcement also lifted sentiment across the technology sector, with other chipmakers and companies linked to AI infrastructure recording gains in early trading. Huang's return marks a significant reversal in Nvidia's leadership transition. Colette Kress, who had taken charge as interim CEO following his resignation, will return to her role as the company's CFO.

The company has also indicated that scrutiny of the issues surrounding Huang's departure will continue, even as he resumes leadership. Nvidia's board has said it will continue its work on the matter and has outlined additional steps related to trade compliance and national security oversight.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO in stunning U-turn after alleged Chinese spy affair