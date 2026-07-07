Noida's Sports City revival shaping next phase of residential growth, here's what experts say

Noida:

The evolution of residential markets is usually driven by a combination of infrastructure, planning, and policy, with each reinforcing the others over time. Noida's Sports City revival reflects this progression. Beyond resolving a long-pending regulatory issue, it is restoring momentum to one of the city's largest planned residential ecosystems and strengthening confidence in a market that has steadily evolved over the past decade. The timing is significant. According to JLL's Residential Dynamics Q1 2026 report, residential launches across Delhi-NCR rose 64 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting sustained housing demand despite a more selective buying environment.

At the same time, buyers are increasingly gravitating towards locations where connectivity, urban planning and regulatory certainty converge, allowing them to make long-term decisions with greater confidence.

Sports City framework

Among the micro-markets reflecting this shift is Sector 150. Planned with lower development density, expansive green cover and seamless connectivity through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Aqua Line Metro and the upcoming Noida International Airport, the sector has gradually established itself as one of Noida's most distinctive residential destinations. Yet its growth remained closely linked to the progress of the Sports City framework, under which it was originally conceived.

Spread across more than 800 acres in Sectors 78, 79, 101 and 150, the Sports City policy envisioned an integrated urban ecosystem where sports and recreational infrastructure would anchor residential development. While all four Sports City projects were planned under the same framework, Sector 150 emerged as the most mature residential micro-market, supported by premium developments, planned urban design and improving infrastructure.

However, the pace of sports infrastructure development did not keep pace with residential construction. In 2021, the Noida Authority suspended approvals, occupancy certificates and property registrations across Sports City projects, creating uncertainty for developers and thousands of homebuyers. In Sector 150 alone, the Sports City project spans nearly 300 acres, comprises around 18,000 residential units and involves 24 sub-developers, illustrating the scale of the ecosystem affected by the restrictions.

The outlook has since improved. The Supreme Court's approval of the revival plan, followed by the Noida Authority's approval of the revised Sports City layout, has enabled approvals to resume under a defined compliance framework. Developers are now required to complete sports infrastructure within three years and the remaining project components within five years. The revival is expected to benefit nearly 40,000 homebuyers while restoring confidence in one of Noida's largest planned residential developments.

"Across Noida's micro-markets, buyer confidence is increasingly driven by proof rather than possibility. Sector 150 offers green cover, low-density planning, connectivity through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and residential development. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's nod and the Noida Authority's approval of the Sports City layout have ended a period of uncertainty affecting over 20,000 homebuyers, thereby restoring confidence and supporting end-user demand. In addition, a proposed international cricket stadium and a 50-plus-acre golf course approved by the UPCA add to the area's profile. As a result, Sector 150 reflects how planning, regulatory clarity, and infrastructure are shaping Noida's residential growth," said Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Group.

Long-term residential destination

The revival also underscores a broader trend in NCR's residential market. As policy certainty improves, the conversation increasingly shifts from approvals to execution, and from future promises to the quality of the living environment that ultimately defines a residential community.

Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, says, “Sector 150 is being driven by a rare combination of planned infrastructure, green urban design, and evolving buyer expectations. They are prioritising openness, wellness, sports infrastructure, and low-density environments over conventional definitions of luxury. Over the last few years, Sector 150 has evolved into a mature luxury micro-market because it offers a rare combination of connectivity and environmental planning. We are also witnessing stronger participation from end-users and NRIs who are looking at Noida not merely as an alternative market, but as a long-term residential destination with sustained appreciation potential.”

Market observers believe this renewed confidence is also influencing buyer behaviour. As uncertainty around the Sports City framework recedes, attention is increasingly shifting towards long-term liveability, infrastructure delivery and the overall quality of the residential ecosystem.

"Over the last few years, we have seen sustained buyer interest in Sector 150 because of its planning, connectivity and open spaces. However, questions around the Sports City framework often came up during purchase discussions. With greater policy clarity now in place, buyers are expected to focus more on the location's residential strengths, which could further improve market sentiment and transaction activity," Kushagr Ansal, Director, Ansal Housing, concluded.

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