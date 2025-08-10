Noida to IGI in record time! UER-2, Dwarka E-way set to change game after launch on Aug 16 | Details The Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-2) is set to connect Alipur, located along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, to the Dwarka Expressway. This route will traverse key areas including Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka. From Dwarka, the expressway links up with Mahipalpur on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

Reaching Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Noida in just 20 minutes may have once seemed impossible, but it's soon to be a reality. This will be made possible after the launch of two most-awaited projects– Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate these two projects on August 16.

The inauguration ceremony will take place on the expressway near Dwarka, with prominent leaders such as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and various MPs and MLAs from across the Delhi-NCR region in attendance.

Once open to the public, UER-2 will function as a modern “outer ring road” for the capital, enabling seamless access to the airport from multiple parts of Delhi. It will also significantly enhance connectivity between the cities falling under the National Capital Region (NCR).

Besides, these projects will ease traffic snarls on existing routes, saving significant amounts of fuel.

Project to boost connectivity

The Urban Extension Road 2 (UER-2) is set to connect Alipur, located along the Delhi-Chandigarh Highway, to the Dwarka Expressway. This route will traverse key areas including Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka. From Dwarka, the expressway links up with Mahipalpur on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, situated near the airport.

Estimated at Rs 8,000 crore, the project comprises a four- to six-lane expressway and is now in its final stage. Officials note that this upgraded corridor will significantly improve connectivity to the airport and streamline travel between Delhi and other major cities.

Key links of UER-2

- The UER-2 connects with Delhi-Chandigarh Highway at Alipur

- It joins Delhi-Rohtak Highway at Mundka

- It merges with Sonipat Highway at Bawana

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Delhi section of Dwarka Expressway. It has been built from Kherki Daula toll plaza to in front of Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur. The section of Dwarka Expressway falling under Gurugram was inaugurated by PM Modi last year.