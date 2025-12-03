Noida International Airport set for grand opening: Massive stage being readied for PM Modi’s mega rally According to government sources, PM Modi's programme could be approved any day between 9 and 15 December, with the airport's grand inauguration most likely to take place before 15 December.

Mumbai:

In a major development regarding the Noida International Airport, the country's largest airport is slated to be inaugurated soon. This mega facility, being built in Jewar, is expected to not only transform the connectivity of North India but also mark a new chapter in Uttar Pradesh's development.

Preparations are in full swing

Moreover, preparations are in full swing to make the airport's inauguration a historic event, with PM Modi expected to address a massive public rally. It is believed that this public rally could prove to be a major launch event for the BJP's Mission 2027.

The Noida International Airport, also known as the Jewar airport, is spread over 1,334 hectares. The work in the first phase is almost complete, which includes the runway, taxiways, a state-of-the-art terminal building, parking areas, and numerous passenger amenities.

Expected dates

As per the recent update, the inauguration date is yet to be finalised. According to government sources, PM Modi's programme could be approved any day between 9 and 15 December, with the airport's grand inauguration most likely to take place before 15 December.

The inauguration event will see a large public rally to be addressed by PM Modi. The groundwork is being done at a good pace in a large open ground near the airport complex. UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently undertook an inspection as he instructed officials to ensure all arrangements are in place.

Following the inspection, CM Yogi said, “The Noida International Airport is an ambitious project of the state. Any remaining security or operational requirements must be completed at the earliest and with the highest standards of quality.”

In view of the Prime Minister's expected visit, five helipads are being constructed on the airport apron area. Three of these helipads are being prepared for PM Narendra Modi's helicopter, while one each will cater to the visits of CM Yogi and Governor Anandiben Patel.