Noida International Airport to be inaugurated on this date, flight operations to begin soon

Noida:

The Noida International Airport is set to be inaugurated on October 30, with flight operations expected to commence 45 days later, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. This greenfield airport is located in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh, approximately 75 kilometres from Delhi. It will be the second international airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), following Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"We are working to expedite the inauguration so that it happens soon. The current date we have set for the inauguration is October 30, and we anticipate that flight operations will begin within 45 days after that," the minister informed reporters during an event at Hindon Airport in neighbouring Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Earlier, the airport was scheduled to start operations from April this year.

Airlines Enthusiastic About Operating From Jewar Airport

He added, "The airlines are very enthusiastic about operating from the Jewar airport, as they see significant potential in the area. We expect to connect at least 10 cities in the first phase from Jewar airport, based on ongoing discussions with the airlines."

The minister also highlighted that the airport will play a crucial role as a strategic hub, focusing more on cargo operations rather than primarily on passenger flights.

The Uttar Pradesh government is carrying out the construction of the airport through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Noida International Airport Partners With Rapido

Earlier, the airport partnered with ride-hailing platform Rapido to provide passengers with seamless last-mile mobility solutions.

As part of the partnership, Rapido will operate dedicated pick-up zones within the airport, supported by on-ground assistance and clear way-finding guides.

This will help riders navigate effortlessly from the airport's arrival gates to their Rapido pick-up points.

To further enhance convenience and reduce travel time for riders, the platform's driver-partners will have designated parking spaces.

