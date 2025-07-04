Noida Authority's co-developer policy to offer long-awaited relief to thousands of homebuyers: Experts According to experts, the proposed policy is a game-changer for the NCR market by allowing credible, delivery-focused developers to step in and complete unfinished projects.

Noida:

In a decisive move to break the long-standing deadlock in Noida’s real estate sector, the Noida Authority has greenlit its co-developer policy to help restart stalled housing projects. The move comes as a much-needed structural intervention in a market weighed down by defaults. The decision will offer long-awaited relief to thousands of homebuyers awaiting possession of their homes.

How Does The Co-Developer Policy Work?

Under the new framework, the path for co-developers is clear but conditional, designed to filter in only serious, financially sound players. To qualify, co-developers must first withdraw any ongoing legal disputes with the Noida Authority and commit to paying at least 25 per cent of the total outstanding dues upfront. This upfront financial stake serves as both a litmus test and a commitment marker. In return, these developers gain the legal and operational rights to raise funds, take over the incomplete assets, and restart construction. Hence, it’s a calculated shift from regulatory paralysis to incentivised execution, putting accountability at the heart of project revival.

According to experts, the proposed policy is a game-changer for the NCR market by allowing credible, delivery-focused developers to step in and complete unfinished projects. The policy has the potential to accelerate construction and finally move buyers closer to possession, something many have been waiting for over a decade.

Listed NCR real estate players like Nimbus Group had received approval to revive a stalled housing project in Sector 168, Noida.

“We are optimistic about the proposed co-developer policy. Sector 168 proved that focused execution, when paired with disciplined finance, can reset both project momentum and buyer morale. Co‑developer lanes are valuable only when matched to credible, delivery‑oriented partners. We believe such public‑private synergies can achieve completion much faster than traditional turnaround timelines," said Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group.

Gulshan Group has expressed interest to come in as a co-developer for the project Ajnara Ambrosia (Sector 118), subject to approvals from the Noida Authority and the state government. The application is currently being processed through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

“Noida Authority’s co-developer policy is targeted at legacy projects that remain incomplete due to financial distress, technical challenges, or the erosion of the original developer’s credibility in the market. Recognising the need to unlock value in these stuck projects, the government has now allowed a co-developer to step in with someone with the financial muscle, technical expertise, and market reputation to restart and complete the development," said Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group

Amitabh Kant Committee

Moreover, the co-developer model is rooted in the recommendations of the Amitabh Kant Committee, which provided a national blueprint for unlocking stalled real estate projects. What makes this policy especially attractive is the strategic edge it offers to incoming developers. By stepping into partially built projects with existing infrastructure and a ready customer base, co-developers can bypass the high entry costs and long gestation periods typical of greenfield ventures. Marketing spends are lower, delivery timelines are shorter, and there's the added upside of monetizing unsold inventory or commercial areas, all while investing a fraction of what a new project would typically require.