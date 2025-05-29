No discussion on trade, tariff with US, says India on Trump team's ceasefire claim with Pakistan India has made it very clear that no third party was involved in brokering the ceasefire and that tariffs were never part of the discussion with US during Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Reiterating that the issues of trade and tariffs were not part of the discussion with the United States during Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan.

"India's opposition to this particular issue is well articulated... From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US on the evolving military situation. The issue of tariffs never came up during the discussion," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.