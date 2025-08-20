NMRC’s new metro plan to make travel from Botanical Garden to Greater Noida seamless - Details here According to the officials, the consultant will be tasked with surveying the civil design, cost, electrical mechanical and track work of all three routes.

Noida:

In what comes as significant developments for residents in Noida, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is slated to run metro from Noida-Greater Noida West, Bodaki and Sector-142 to Sector-38A Botanical Garden. In this regard, the NMRC has issued a tender to select a detailed design consultant.

Bodaki Route Approved

Currently, only the Bodaki route has received approval from the Centre. A meeting has already been held at the Central Government level regarding the metro route running from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden. The minutes of the meeting will be out soon. Following this, the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet for approval.

Mahendra Prasad, executive director of NMRC, said, “We want to start work on the 11.56km Metro link on priority because it will not only take direct Metro connectivity to distant pockets of Greater Noida but also towards the upcoming Noida Airport. We will start work on this once the central government gives approval.”

Nonetheless, a meeting has not been held regarding the Noida-Greater Noida West route, and the approval of this route will likely take time.

Noida Metro To Pay Rs 24.21 Crore

According to the officials, the consultant will be tasked with surveying the civil design, cost, electrical mechanical and track work of all three routes. Later, the consultant will be expected to present a detailed report to NMRC. Notably, Noida Metro will pay Rs 24.21 crore for the project.

Apart from NMRC, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also provides services in Noida. The Blue Line of Delhi Metro runs from Dwarka Sector 21 to Electronic City, located in Noida Sector 62. This line passes through important places like Noida Sector 16, Sector 18, Botanical Garden, Noida City Centre, and Sector 52. The Sector 51 Metro Station of Noida Metro Rail Corporation can be reached from the Sector 52 Metro Station located on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. The route of Noida Metro Rail Corporation starts from Sector 51 itself and goes to the Depot Station via Sector 142, Knowledge Park 2 and Pari Chowk.