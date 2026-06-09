Nitin Gadkari witnesses Zojila Tunnel breakthrough at altitude of 11,578 feet

New Delhi:

Today marks a milestone in the history of Indian engineering marvels by connecting two ends of the 13-kilometre-long main section of the Zojila Tunnel, making it the world's longest single-tube bi-directional bypass built at record height. The tunnel, 9.5 metres wide, 7.57 metres high, and 13.153 km long, is a horseshoe-shaped tunnel built at an elevation of around 11,578 feet above sea level. The breakthrough blast was witnessed by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. This achievement not only demonstrates the indomitable courage of Indian engineers but also marks the beginning of a new era for millions of people living in Kashmir and Ladakh.

An over 3-hour journey to be reduced to just 15 minutes

Currently, passengers and vehicles travelling from Sonamarg to Dras, Kargil, and Ladakh must pass through the extremely dangerous and narrow Zojila Pass. This route is considered one of the most challenging in the country due to sharp turns, sudden snowfall, and inclement weather. Once fully operational, this three-and-a-half-hour, perilous journey will be reduced to just 15 minutes. This tunnel will directly and safely connect Baltal (Sonamarg) in Jammu and Kashmir and Manimarg (Dras) in Ladakh.

Throughout the year connectivity

Every year, heavy snowfall and dangerous avalanches would completely close the Zojila Pass, completely cutting off Ladakh from the rest of the country for approximately five to six months. During the winter, there's a severe shortage of rations, medicines, and essential commodities. But the Zojila Tunnel will solve this problem once and for all. This will facilitate vehicular movement from Kashmir to Ladakh without interruption throughout the year and in all seasons.

To help the Indian Army

The Indian Army will benefit once the mega-tunnel becomes functional. This sensitive area, bordering China and Pakistan, will now facilitate the movement of troops, heavy tanks, and military equipment in all weather conditions, significantly strengthening the country's border security.

Will boost tourism

This tunnel will prove to be a boon for tourism and boost the local economy. Year-round connectivity will also expand the tourist footprint in destinations like Ladakh, Kargil, and Sonamarg. With tourism continuing even in winter, it will provide significant employment opportunities for those involved in local hotels, homestays, transportation, and the local handicraft trade.

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