Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has urged state governments to allow all non-transport motorcycles to operate for passenger rides through aggregator platforms under the central government's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025. According to the Union Minister, there could be immense economic growth if 15-20 crore people get employment opportunities and all states allow non-transport motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms. Gadkari said that he convened state Transport Commissioners and formally wrote to state governments, requesting them to permit private motorcycles to carry passengers via aggregator apps.

"So today, I called all state Transport Commissioners and requested them to take the initiative (allowing all non-transport (private) motorcycles for passenger rides through aggregator platforms) in their respective states as well," he said while addressing the program 'RIDE: A Showcase of Aggregator and Delivery Services' in the national capital.

Gadkari said he has also written to the states to allow all non-transport (private) motorcycles to carry passengers through aggregator platforms.

Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines (MVAG) 2025 provided long-awaited regulatory clarity for India's shared mobility sector by officially permitting states to allow non-transport (private) motorcycles to be used for passenger rides through aggregator platforms.

This move brought relief to bike taxi operators like Rapido and Uber, who have long operated in a legal grey area, especially in states like Karnataka, where a ban on bike taxis had led to increased tensions and widespread protests.

According to the guidelines, the state government may, in exercise of its powers under sub-section (3) of Section 67 of the Act, permit aggregation of non-transport motorcycles for passenger journeys.

India's shared mobility ecosystem

India's shared mobility ecosystem has undergone rapid and significant change. The rise in demand for diverse, flexible mobility solutions-including bike-sharing, electric vehicles (EVs), and auto-rickshaw rides-has widened the consumer base.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020 have been revised to keep the regulatory framework up to date with the developments in the motor vehicle aggregator ecosystem.

In its 'Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025', the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the new guidelines aim to provide a light-touch regulatory system while addressing user safety and security and driver welfare.

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