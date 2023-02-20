Niti Aayog gets new CEO. Check DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Niti Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam

Niti Aayog gets new CEO: Former IAS officer B V R Subrahmanyam was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayogon Monday. He has replaced Parameswaran Iyer, who has been named the Executive Director of the World Bank.

Notably, Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was last year appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on a contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said. Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said. He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

Iyer was on June 24, 2022, appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for a period of two years. In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited -- a public sector undertaking -- for a period of five years. Rai is at present General Manager, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Ex-Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar predicts 6% growth in 2023-24, decodes India's economic trend

Latest Business News