Nita Ambani ranked No. 1 in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women 2026 list

New Delhi:

Fortune India hosted its flagship Most Powerful Women (MPW) 2026 celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai, on Friday bringing together India’s foremost women leaders from business, finance, technology, healthcare, public policy and entrepreneurship.

The event marked the unveiling of the Fortune India Most Powerful Women 2026 list, recognising 100 women whose leadership is shaping the country’s economic and business landscape.

The evening featured a series of high-impact conversations on the future of leadership, artificial intelligence, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, inclusion and nation-building.

Among the key moments, Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation and this year’s No. 1 ranked Most Powerful Woman, called for a broader definition of leadership rooted in compassion, inclusion and opportunity, emphasising that investing in girls is fundamental to India’s future.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Nita Ambani has been ranked No 1 in Fortune India's most powerful women list.

Business leaders across sessions highlighted that while AI, geopolitical shifts and rapid technological change are transforming industries, enduring leadership will continue to depend on curiosity, resilience, customer focus and human judgment.

Conversations on financial inclusion underscored that the next phase of women’s empowerment lies not just in access to financial services, but in active wealth creation and financial decision-making.

The programme also featured insightful discussions on building inclusive workplaces, creating enduring consumer brands, and the role of nutrition and healthcare in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

With the Most Powerful Women platform continuing to evolve as one of India’s most influential forums for leadership, the 2026 edition reaffirmed Fortune India’s commitment to recognising women who are driving meaningful impact across business and society.