Nita Ambani lays foundation stone for 100-acre Anant Ashray, to provide lifelong care to 5,000 people

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani made a major announcement on her birthday on November 1. Nita Ambani and the Ambani family laid the foundation stone of the "Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray" in Karjat, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The "Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray" will be a beautiful home for orphaned children, the elderly, and those with developmental disabilities.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray will be spread over 100 acres of land

Nita Ambani performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray' in Karjat, near Mumbai. 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray', a 100-acre township project of Reliance Foundation, will provide a loving, lifelong home to over 5,000 people. It will shelter orphaned children, the elderly, and those with developmental disabilities. At 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray', they will receive world-class health facilities and care, enabling them to live lives of dignity and purpose.

More than 5,000 people will get a loving life

"Today, on my birthday, I am starting a wonderful initiative with all of you. With the blessings of God and my parents, and with the support of Mukesh and my entire family, I am laying the foundation stone of 'Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray'. This will include an orphanage for children, an old-age home for the elderly, and a lifelong shelter for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. It will be a loving community for over 5,000 people," Nita Ambani said.

Every child deserves love and protection, whether they have parents or not

Nita Ambani said that every child deserves love, protection, and care, whether they have parents or not. She said, "I am a mother, and I know that a mother's greatest joy is to see her children happy, safe, and in good health. Every child deserves that love and protection, whether they have parents or not. Anant Ashray is our small effort to answer those questions and create a family for those who have lost their parents or who have never known the comfort of someone else."

He said Anant Ashray will provide children with education and opportunities to fulfil their dreams while ensuring that the elderly receive care, respect, and companionship.

The proposed institution will bring healthcare, education, rehabilitation, recreation and vocational training under one roof.

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