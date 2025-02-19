Nita Ambani delivers keynote address at Harvard India Conference 2025, shares her mother's emotional reaction In her address, Nita Ambani advised the young generation to dream beyond limits and shape India's future. She also acknowledged India's growing stature in the world.

Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, delivered the keynote address at the Harvard India Conference 2025, themed “From India to the World.” In her conversation with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School, Nita Ambani shared her journey, as she also underscored how India's stature in the world is on the rise, given the nation's strides in different fields, including education, sports, culture, philanthropy, and technology.

Nita Ambani inspires young generation to dream beyond limits

In her insightful address, Nita Ambani inspired the next generation to dream beyond limits as she advised them to lead with purpose and shape India's future on the world stage.

During her address at the Harvard India Conference, she turned emotional as she shared that her mother felt proud about the fact that Nita was invited to the same Harvard to deliver a keynote address that they could once afford due to financial constraints.

Nita Ambani shares her mother's priceless reaction

Reliance Industries Limited has posted a video in which she can be seen saying, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said that when Neeta was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today."

Nita Ambani also mentioned her youngest son, Anant Ambani, at the Harvard India Conference, highlighting his journey through challenges and underscoring his positivity and spirituality. She also shared the endearing tale of how cricket entered her life and gave her a lifelong love for sport.