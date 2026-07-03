Nita Ambani conferred with AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida's Tampa

Florida:

Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani was conferred with AAPI Humanitarian Award in Tampa of Florida in the United States (US) for her contributions to fields such as healthcare, education and sports.

The award, which is presented by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), was conferred to Nita Ambani Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The award is considered as one of the most "cherished civic honours" in the US, which symbolises that Tampa "opens its doors to those who have served humanity with distinction".

"The award recognizes her extraordinary contributions to healthcare, education, sport, culture, community development, and her unwavering commitment to service with compassion and dignity," the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said in a statement on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter) on Friday.

(Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT)Nita Ambani was conferred with AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida.

Second humanitarian award this year

This is the second humanitarian award that Nita Ambani has received this year. Earlier in March, she was awarded the Honorary Doctorate by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIITU) in Odisha's capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The award was conferred to her by Nobel laureate from Sri Lanka Prof Mohan Munasinghe during a ceremony at the KIITU.

All about the AAPI Humanitarian Award

Presented by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, the AAPI Humanitarian Award recognises people who have made exceptional humanitarian contributions to healthcare, education, sport, culture, and community development.

Talking about the AAPI, the organisation was established in 1982 and it has become it has become a "vital and influential" to the firm within the healthcare community. On its website, the organisation says it was conceived as a platform to unify Indian-American physicians, advocate for their rights, and support their professional and educational needs.

"These physicians, many of whom had migrated to the U.S. during the 1960s and 1970s, encountered difficulties related to professional integration, credential recognition, and adaptation to the American healthcare system," it said.