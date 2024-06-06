Nisaba Godrej resigns from VIP Industries board citing leadership differences

Follow us on Image Source : WWW.GODREJINDIASAARC.COM Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer, resigns.

Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer, has resigned as an independent director from the board of VIP Industries, citing differences over leadership accountability and succession planning. The resignation was effective June 3, 2024, and was disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Citing differences in leadership

In her resignation letter, Godrej stated, "Due to my differing view on leadership accountability and succession planning, I will be resigning from the Board effective June 3rd, 2024."

Board leadership and tenure

The board of VIP Industries is currently led by Chairman Dilip Piramal. Godrej was reappointed to the VIP Industries board in April 2021, with her term set to end in March 2026. She attended all five meetings in FY23 and waived her sitting fees.

Acknowledgement and future wishes

In her letter, Godrej praised VIP Industries, saying, "VIP Industries is a wonderful company, a creator of the luggage category in India and the market leader, and I wish the company much success in the years to come."

Background and other roles

An alumna of Wharton School and Harvard Business School, Nisaba Godrej also serves as a director of Godrej Agrovet and is an independent director at Bharti Airtel and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Market position and performance

VIP Industries, with a market capitalisation of Rs 6,900 crore, competes with Samsonite and Safari Industries in the premium and mass segments. The company owns brands such as Aristocrat, VIP, Carlton, Skybags, and Caprese, and held a 56% market share in the branded luggage segment in FY24. Despite this, it faces stiff competition and a gradual reduction in market share.

Financial performance

For the fiscal year ending March 2024, VIP Industries reported a revenue of Rs 2,245 crore, marking a 7.82% year-on-year increase.

Also read | Stock market updates: Sensex surges 696 points; Nifty climbs 179 points on PM Modi's third term announcement