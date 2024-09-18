Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch NPS Vatsalya Scheme for pensioners today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

NPS Vatsalya Scheme: In pursuance of the announcement in the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the NPS Vatsalya scheme on September 18 in New Delhi. School children will also join the launch programme.

As part of the launch in New Delhi, NPS Vatsalya events will be organised simultaneously at nearly 75 locations throughout the country. Other locations will join the launch through video conference and will also distribute PRAN membership to new minor subscribers in that location.

Know more about NPS Vatsalya Yojana

NPS Vatsalya will allow parents to save for their children’s future by investing in a pension account and ensure long-term wealth with the power of compounding. NPS Vatsalya offers flexible contributions and investment options, allowing parents to make investment of Rs 1,000 annually in the name of the child, thus making it accessible to families from all economic backgrounds.

This new initiative is designed to start early in securing financial future of children, marking an important step in India’s pension system. The scheme will be run under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

What are major highlights of NPS Vatsalya Scheme?

The launch of NPS Vatsalya highlights the Government of India's commitment to promote long-term financial planning and security for all. It’s a big step toward making India’s future generations more financially secure and independent.

ALSO READ: Banks urged to focus on core business, innovate for higher deposits: FM Sitharaman