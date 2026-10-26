Newly listed stock in focus as company shares update with exchanges, Q2 net profit at Rs 58.49 crore

Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism Limited, operator of Cordelia Cruises, are in focus as the company has shared details of its two-ship operations. According to the information shared, the company has officially launched its two-ship operations. Amid this, stock remained volatile today. The counter opened in green amid weakness in the benchmark indices. It started the trading session at Rs 93.70, up Rs 2.7 or 2.96 per cent from the previous close of Rs 89.95 on the BSE. The stock later touched the intraday high of Rs 92.75 and low of Rs 88.50 on the BSE. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 89.65, down Rs 0.30 or 0.33 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,490.17 crore.

Company shared details on two-ship operations

The company said in the filing that it has now commenced operations of two ships simultaneously from Mumbai and Kochi.

Cordelia Sky sails from Mumbai, and Cordelia Empress sails from Kochi. This is the first time the company is operating two ships simultaneously from two different homeports in India. The company said in a filing that this expansion increases its passenger-carrying capacity and expands its options for domestic and international cruise itineraries.

The company will now operate a variety of short- and long-term cruises from Mumbai. These include two- and three-night weekend cruises, a four-night Lakshadweep voyage, and a five-night voyage connecting Goa and Lakshadweep.

Consolidated net profit at Rs 58.49 crore in Q2

Earlier, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.49 crore in the quarter ending September 2026. During the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company reported a loss of Rs 8.93 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 30.88 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 132.9 crore, up from Rs 101.53 crore in the same period last year.

Debut on bourses

Earlier, shares of Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd ended with a discount of over 17 per cent against the issue price of Rs 808 in debut trade. The company's Rs 585-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 769-808 per share. The public offer comprised entirely of a fresh issue of 72 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)