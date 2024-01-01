New Year 2024 brings relief as commercial LPG cylinders get price-cut | Check latest prices

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released new prices of 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder, the new prices came into effect starting today (January 1), the first day of the new year. However, there have not been any changes in the prices of Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder used in households. Besides this, there has also been a change in the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF Fuel) used in planes from today.

Prices in various cities in India

There has been a slight decline in the price of commercial gas cylinders. From today, the price of 19 kg gas cylinder in Delhi has become Rs 1755.50. Earlier it was coming for Rs 1757. In Mumbai, this cylinder was earlier available for Rs 1710, which has now become Rs 1708.50. The price of commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has decreased from Rs 1929 to Rs 1924.50. However, in Kolkata the gas cylinder is now available for Rs 1869 instead of Rs 1868.50.

Changes in price of aviation fuel

There has also been a change in the prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF Price) used in airlines from January 1, 2024. Now the new price of ATF in Delhi has become Rs 1,01,993.17/Kl. This price has become Rs 1,10,962.83/Kl in Kolkata, Rs 95,372.43/Kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,06,042.99/Kl in Chennai.

What are the prices of Domestic LPG cylinders?

There is no change in the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder. Its prices were last changed on August 30, 2023. Domestic LPG cylinder is available for Rs 903 in Delhi, Rs 929 in Kolkata, Rs 902 in Mumbai and Rs 918 in Chennai.

