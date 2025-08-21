New Vande Bharat Express to be launched in Rajasthan soon: Check route, full schedule New Vande Bharat Express: Railway officials stated that the sanctioning of Vande Bharat has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the people of Rajasthan as it will reduce the travel time of over 450-km journey by at least one-and-a-half hours.

Bikaner:

Here comes a piece of good news for the Vande Bharat Express train commuters. The people of Rajasthan will get a new Vande Bharat Express soon. In this regard, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal complimented Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving a new Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Bikaner in Rajasthan.

Meghwal, who is also a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, also expressed gratitude for sanctioning the doubling of the 11.08-km railway line between Bikaner junction and Lalgarh which, according to him, will solve the level crossings problem within the city.

"You have given a Vande Bharat train for Bikaner which is an important achievement. It will benefit passengers as it will take less travel time," Meghwal told Vaishnaw in a video posted by the Railway Minister on his social media handle on Thursday.

New Vande Bharat Express: Travel time to be reduced by one-and-a-half hours

Railway officials stated that the sanctioning of Vande Bharat has fulfilled the long-pending demand of the people of Rajasthan as it will reduce the travel time of over 450-km journey by at least one-and-a-half hours.

After the new Vande Bharat train on the Delhi–Bikaner route will be launched, the rail ride from Rajasthan's Bikaner to the nation's capital, Delhi, will now just take a few hours.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check route

The launch of the new Vande Bharat Express, which will link Bikaner and Delhi Cantt, would improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Delhi.

New Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

Route Departure Time Arrival Time Bikaner to Delhi Cantt 5:45 AM 12:00 PM (approx.) Delhi Cantt to Bikaner 4:45 PM 11:00 PM

The new Vande Bharat Express train will offer a quicker and more comfortable journey between Bikaner and Delhi.

Check total number of Vande Bharat in Rajasthan

At present, there are four Vande Bharat Express trains operating in Rajasthan at the moment, linking major cities both inside and outside the state.

Train Number Route 20981 Udaipur–Agra Cantt 20977 Ajmer–Chandigarh 20980 Jaipur–Udaipur City 12461 Jodhpur–Sabarmati

Also Read:

Three new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched on August 10: Check schedule, new routes