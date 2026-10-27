New toll plaza rules for vehicles set to take effect from November 1: Here's all you need to know

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has announced a significant relief for local residents travelling on national highways. The MoRTH has issued a notification introducing the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Fifth Amendment Rules, 2026. According to a gazette notification issued by the ministry, this new rule will come into effect nationwide from November 1, 2026. This move will significantly reduce the financial burden on local vehicle owners who pass through toll booths daily.

Concessional local pass eligibility

According to the new rules, if your home is within 20 kilometres of a national highway toll plaza, you can avail of a discounted annual pass. This will cost Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000 annually, depending on the toll plaza's location.

If the toll plaza is outside municipal or local town limits, the pass will cost Rs 1,500; if it is within these limits, it will cost Rs 3,000. Currently, a monthly pass costs Rs 360, or Rs 4,320 annually. Therefore, the new pass could save eligible individuals up to Rs 2,820 annually.

Requirements to get a pass

To get an annual toll pass, you must meet certain requirements. This facility is available only to private and non-commercial vehicles. A valid and working FASTag is mandatory on the vehicle. This pass will be valid only at the toll plaza for which it was issued. You cannot use it at any other toll plaza. Furthermore, annual pass fees are reviewed every year on April 1 and rates are subject to change.

Under what circumstances will the pass not be granted?

The government has clarified that this pass will not apply to highways or expressways where tolls are collected under a closed user fee collection system. Furthermore, if an alternative route or service road is available for local residents to commute, the government will not issue this concessional pass.

FASTag annual pass reaches one crore milestone

Meanwhile, the total number of 'FASTag Annual Passes' has crossed the significant milestone of one crore since its launch on August 15 last year, reflecting strong adoption among National Highway users.

Applicable on about 1,150 fee plazas on national highways and national expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through a one-time fee payment of Rs 3,075 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.