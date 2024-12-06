New service road, satellite-based toll system coming up soon on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Bangalore–Mysore Expressway

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. To remove the challenges faced by the commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said it will build a comprehensive service road along one side of the highway to enhance connectivity for towns along the route. The service road will provide smoother access for vehicles entering or exiting the expressway.

According to the NHAI, the 119-kilometer expressway was designed to reduce travel time and improve traffic flow between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Now, the absence of a complete service road is creating difficulties for commuters on the expressway. Moreover, the vehicles are taking long detours to access the highway from towns such as Bidadi, Channapatna, and Maddur, or to exit the highway and reach these areas.

However, with the new plan, a full-scale service road will be constructed on the Bengaluru-to-Mysuru side of the expressway which will eliminate the need for lengthy detours, offering a dedicated route for better access.

Ground survey has already been completed to identify locations for additional infrastructure, such as underpasses and overpasses, to address obstacles like railway lines and hilly terrain.

Apart from this, the NHAI officials have also confirmed that tenders for these developments have already been issued, and construction will begin once the tendering process is completed.

Apart from the service road, NHAI is planning to implement a satellite-based toll collection system to reduce congestion at toll plazas along the expressway. The NHAI said a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) will be installed at two toll collection points, enabling vehicles to pay tolls seamlessly without having to stop.

The Indian Highways Management Corporation Limited will be overseeing the installation of the GNSS system. In this regard, necessary surveys and studies have been completed, and the tendering process will begin shortly. Once operational, the system is expected to significantly reduce delays caused by traditional toll booths.