New expressway coming up to connect Noida with Faridabad in 15 minutes: Check cost, deadline

Faridabad-Jewar Expressway: The construction of the expressway started from June 22, 2023 and it aims to interlink Faridabad with a number of significant highways. The National Highway Authority of India plans to complete the construction by June 2025, or the following year.