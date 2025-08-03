New express trains flagged off for five states in major boost to India's rail connectivity | Check routes Good news for railway passengers: The Jabalpur–Raipur Express commenced operations on August 3, establishing a direct rail link between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, addressing a long-standing public demand.

New Delhi:

In a significant development for rail infrastructure, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three new express trains from Bhavnagar Station, enhancing connectivity across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The new services include-

Bhavnagar-Ayodhya Express (Weekly Service) Rewa-Pune (Hadapsar) Express Jabalpur-Raipur Express

These trains are expected to address long-standing regional demands, improving both passenger convenience and regional connectivity.

Connecting key regions across states

The Bhavnagar–Ayodhya Express will link western and northern India, catering to religious and general travellers alike.

The Rewa–Pune Express strengthens direct travel between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, offering a convenient route to Pune.

The Jabalpur–Raipur Express, launched on August 3, will directly connect Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, fulfilling a long-pending public demand.

These routes will enhance regional trade, tourism, and social engagement among the states.

Chief Ministers join launch events

The launch events were marked by the presence of key dignitaries:

Dr Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, attended the launch program.

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, joined the inauguration ceremony in Raipur.

Rail Minister’s commitment to Chhattisgarh

In a formal letter to CM Vishnu Deo Sai earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the introduction of the Jabalpur–Raipur Express, highlighting it as a major step forward in rail connectivity for both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The minister reiterated the Central Government’s commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure in Chhattisgarh, where rail projects worth Rs 44,657 crore are currently underway. In the 2025 Union Budget, the state received a record allocation of Rs 6,925 crore.

Jabalpur–Raipur Express: Economic and social impact

The new Jabalpur–Raipur Express is expected to significantly ease passenger movement between the two states.

In addition to reducing travel time, the train will-

Boost interstate trade and commerce

Enhance tourism and cultural exchange

Strengthen regional social ties

CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed gratitude to the Railways Minister, noting that the state’s rail network is expanding rapidly with Central support, leading to more modern and accessible rail services for citizens.

32 railway stations being upgraded in Chhattisgarh

As part of the modernisation drive, 32 railway stations in Chhattisgarh are being redeveloped with world-class amenities. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five of these upgraded stations.

Additionally, the state is already operating two Vande Bharat Express trains, showcasing India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the Centre’s commitment to modernising passenger services.

Toward a modern rail future

The introduction of these new express trains, along with large-scale infrastructure investments and station upgrades, represents a decisive step toward building a modern, efficient, and inclusive Indian Railways- especially in historically underserved regions like Chhattisgarh and parts of Madhya Pradesh.