New-age buyers are reshaping luxury homes dynamics in NCR: Here's how

New Delhi:

NCR’s luxury housing segment is moving from grandeur to grounded sophistication. Among different buyer segments, millennials, Gen Z professionals, entrepreneurs, and NRIs are now at the heart of NCR’s luxury housing demand. For them, a home is no longer just about marble finishes or sprawling square footage, but about how that space enhances their everyday life through wellness, design, and emotional comfort. They value transparency as much as texture, and meaning as much as material. This evolution in mindset is pushing developers to reimagine luxury, blending architecture with emotion, technology with lifestyle, and marketing with authenticity.

Balance of global sophistication and Indian sensibilities

They prefer intelligent, connected spaces equipped with smart automation, wellness zones, and curated community experiences. Their choices reflect a balance of global sophistication and Indian sensibilities, seeking modern design and branded interiors, but also warmth, purpose, and a sense of belonging. Moreover, this evolving buyer mindset has translated into a tangible surge in market momentum. According to Anarock, Delhi-NCR's primary housing market saw an average increase of 24 per cent annually during the July-September period due to better demand, especially for luxury homes. The data showed that the average price of residential properties across Delhi-NCR at Rs 8,900 per sq ft during July-September from Rs 7,200 per square foot in the year-ago period. Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, and Ghaziabad are major markets in Delhi-NCR. Overall, across seven major cities of India, the consultant mentioned that the housing prices rose 9 per cent to Rs 9,105 per sq ft from Rs 8,390 per sq ft. Among seven cities, Delhi-NCR saw the maximum rise of 24 per cent.

According to Dr Gautam Kanodia, Founder, KREEVA and Kanodia Group, today’s luxury homebuyer in Gurugram isn’t looking for grandeur for its own sake anymore but they want homes that feel personal and purposeful; spaces that blend technology with a sense of wellness and calm.

"Sunlight, greenery, clean air, and a connected community matter as much as fine finishes. Micro-markets like Golf Course Extension Road, SPR, and New Gurgaon are evolving into vibrant lifestyle hubs where good design and digital convenience coexist effortlessly. For this new generation, true luxury is about comfort that touches both the senses and the soul,” Kanodia said.

Developers now reimagining luxury

Besides, developers across NCR are now reimagining luxury not as a static product, but as a living, evolving ecosystem shaped by the lifestyle and emotional rhythms of its residents. From tech-integrated homes and biophilic design principles to curated hospitality experiences, their focus has shifted toward creating environments that feel both aspirational and effortlessly livable. This shift is redefining the developer playbook, as brands move beyond architecture to craft holistic experiences where comfort, technology, and belonging seamlessly intersect.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, Landmark Group, too feels that the definition of luxury has changed dramatically over the last few years.

Buyers today are far more discerning; they want homes that simplify life, not complicate it. And that’s exactly what’s shaping markets like SPR and Dwarka Expressway (DXP). The DXP corridor, in particular, has evolved into the upcoming address of NCR, attracting professionals, non-resident Indians, and modern Indian families who view this blend of connectivity, wellness, and design as near perfect. An industry trend report by JLL highlighted that 87 per cent of the new launches in NCR in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025 were concentrated in Gurugram. This number signifies Gurugram staying top amongst homebuyers as the city witnesses some of the finest luxury project launches. The city carries a reputation for being amenity-forward and developer-driven in the luxury space. As a result, developers are channelling the bulk of their high-ticket projects here,” Chhillar said.

“We’re seeing a clear evolution in how luxury is perceived. It’s no longer a static symbol of success but an ongoing service experience. The new-age buyer expects the same level of ease and responsiveness in their home that they do in their digital life. This has pushed developers to integrate technology deeply into their design — whether it’s app-based maintenance, smart automation, or concierge services. But beyond convenience, what truly defines luxury today is emotional value — the sense of peace, wellness, and belonging that a well-designed environment can consistently deliver,” Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech concluded.