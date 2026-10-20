NCR’s luxury housing market gains momentum as festive offers add cheer for homebuyers

The National Capital Region (NCR) continues to strengthen its position as a key residential real estate market, driven by growing interest in luxury housing, rising property values and improving buyer sentiment ahead of the festive season. With Gurugram emerging as the country’s leading market for luxury housing launches by value and demand seeing a seasonal uptick across major cities, developers are introducing special festive offers to help homebuyers turn their homeownership aspirations into reality.

According to a PropEquity report, Gurugram recorded residential launches worth Rs 1.38 lakh crore across 23,809 units in calendar year 2025, the highest launch value among Indian cities. The average launch value exceeded Rs 6 crore per unit, highlighting the market’s growing premium positioning. Bengaluru followed with Rs 1.30 lakh crore across 72,250 units, while Mumbai recorded Rs 1.27 lakh crore across 29,627 units.

The report further highlighted that Gurugram witnessed approximately 7,430 home launches priced above Rs 5 crore in 2025, surpassing Mumbai’s nearly 5,710 units. At the broader regional level, NCR recorded a total residential launch value of Rs 2.16 lakh crore across 50,167 units, for an average value of about Rs 4 crore per unit. Gurugram contributed nearly 60 per cent of NCR’s residential sales value of around Rs 1.63 lakh crore in 2025, reflecting its importance in the region’s housing market.

The luxury housing segment has emerged as a significant growth driver nationally. According to the report, the value of residential launches priced above Rs 5 crore increased nearly 18-fold, from Rs 12,223 crore in 2020 to Rs 2,39,996 crore in 2025. The report also noted that property values in NCR have appreciated by around 450 per cent since the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with an average appreciation of 250 per cent across other cities. Meanwhile, the region’s inventory overhang declined to 12 months in 2025 from 43 months in 2014, indicating improved inventory absorption.

Rishe Singh, Founder & CEO, Silverdome Realtors, said, “For Indian families, buying a home has always been more than a financial decision. Festivals like Navratri, Dhanteras and Diwali bring a sense of new beginnings, making them a natural time to take that important step. But today’s homebuyer is far more informed. By the time the festive season arrives, most have already researched locations, compared projects, checked the developer’s track record and evaluated connectivity, construction progress and future potential. The festival often becomes the moment when months of research finally turn into a decision. For developers, this makes the festive season equally important, with new launches, flexible payment plans and customer offers giving buyers more choices. Ultimately, while the festive spirit creates the emotional connect, it is trust, transparency and long-term value that give families the confidence."

Against this backdrop, developers across NCR are leveraging the festive period to strengthen buyer engagement through incentives, gifts and special benefits. Navratri, traditionally associated with auspicious beginnings and prosperity, offers developers an opportunity to connect with families considering a home purchase while adding value to their buying experience.

Saurabh Paliwal, Sr. Vice President, Sales, BPTP Limited, says, “Festivals like Navratri are deeply associated with auspicious beginnings, making them an especially meaningful time for families to take the next step towards homeownership. Through our festive offer, ‘BPTP Pushpanjali,’ we aim to make this milestone even more rewarding for homebuyers across our residential projects in Gurugram and Faridabad. Customers who book a home during the campaign period can avail additional benefits, including a 20gm gold coin, white goods, and smart home tech, subject to the applicable terms and conditions for each project. With BPTP Pushpanjali, we seek to bring together the joy of festive celebrations and the aspiration of owning a home, offering homebuyers an added reason to celebrate a new beginning this Navratri.”

With NCR’s growing prominence in the luxury housing segment, improving inventory absorption and renewed festive-season interest, the region remains an important market for residential developers.

Pushpender Singh, Managing Director, JMS Group, said, “Navratri is a time of new beginnings and meaningful connections. Through Navratri Nav Rewards, we aim to make the festive season more special for our clients and strengthen our relationships with them by offering exclusive rewards as a token of appreciation for their trust and association with JMS Group."

While premium housing continues to drive launch values in Gurugram, the wider market reflects diverse buyer preferences across price points and home configurations.

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