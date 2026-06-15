Infrastructure and Integration: How Noida, Ghaziabad are driving next housing boom

Mumbai:

NCR’s residential growth story is gradually expanding beyond its traditional centres, with the eastern corridor increasingly emerging as one of the region’s most active housing markets. From the Noida Expressway and Greater Noida to Siddharth Vihar, Indirapuram’s extension belts, and Wave City, these micro-markets are witnessing sustained momentum backed by large-scale infrastructure development and stronger connectivity. Wider road networks, metro expansion, expressway access, and integrated township-led development are collectively changing buyer perception across Noida and Ghaziabad.

Much of this momentum is being anchored by infrastructure-led expansion that is changing the way homebuyers and investors evaluate NCR’s emerging residential markets. Connectivity today is influencing far more than commute convenience — it is shaping long-term investment confidence, development activity, and residential demand patterns across Noida and Ghaziabad. Infra developments such as the Noida International Airport, Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Rapid Rail corridor, Aqua Line expansion, and improved NH-24 connectivity are significantly strengthening the accessibility quotient of these regions, while also accelerating the growth of surrounding residential clusters.

The rise of micro-markets

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, the diversity of demand emerging across micro-markets is what makes the Noida-Ghaziabad particularly interesting today.

"Along the Noida Expressway, we are seeing sustained interest from homebuyers looking for a more premium and well-connected lifestyle ecosystem supported by corporate growth and infrastructure expansion. In Ghaziabad, Siddharth Vihar has evolved into one of the region’s most promising residential pockets because of its strategic location and seamless connectivity through NH-24 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Buyers are increasingly looking beyond traditional city centres and evaluating destinations that offer a stronger balance between connectivity, liveability, and long-term appreciation potential,” he said.

The township revolution

Ghaziabad continued to hold a strong position in terms of the residential real estate market in NCR in 2025. Relatively competitive pricing compared to central Gurugram is encouraging a visible shift in buyer interest toward larger and more lifestyle-oriented homes. Experts indicate that Ghaziabad had a share of approximately 10% for project launches in the NCR, as well as approximately 16 per cent for total sales of projects in NCR. This city continues to have a pull factor towards buyers because of its relatively low costs, direct connectivity from Delhi through NH-24, and location near the RRTS route between Delhi and Meerut. Micro markets like Siddharth Vihar, Wave City, Raj Nagar Extension, and the NH-24 belt are gaining popularity amongst end users and investors alike, owing to their positioning as upcoming planned destinations in NCR.

“Over the years, Ghaziabad’s residential story has undergone a meaningful transformation. Contributing nearly 10% of NCR’s new housing launches in 2025, the market has clearly evolved beyond its earlier satellite-town perception. One of the biggest shifts has come through the emergence of large, planned townships, which have introduced a far more organised and structured approach to urban development in what was once considered a largely traditional real estate market. As large integrated developments continue to take shape, future growth across the region is also becoming more systematically planned and infrastructure-led. Regions like Wave City, once evaluated primarily through an affordability lens, are now attracting serious interest from HNIs and NRIs who are looking at long-term lifestyle creation and investment value,” Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, added.

Market for luxury housing

As Noida moves towards becoming a mature market for luxury housing due to the Noida Expressway, Sector 150, and an emerging corporate and social network, Ghaziabad too is experiencing a major change in perceptions. According to Anarock, over a five-year horizon, cumulative price growth across NCR has crossed 80%, with Greater Noida and Noida emerging as standout performers.

“The residential momentum across Noida and Ghaziabad is increasingly being driven by a combination of infrastructure-led growth, more structured urban development, and evolving lifestyle aspirations among homebuyers. Over the last few years, both markets have gradually moved beyond the perception of being peripheral extensions of NCR and are now emerging as well-established residential destinations with strong long-term potential. In Noida, there is continued strong demand for high-quality homes in the Noida Expressway belt owing to good connectivity and an organised urban environment. Simultaneously, the area of Ghaziabad is witnessing a revival owing to upgraded infrastructure facilities and improved connectivity. Buyers are nowadays attaching increasing importance to spacious homes, planned communities and improved quality of life, which these two areas are now meeting," Amit Modi, Director, County Group, concluded.

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