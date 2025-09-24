Navi Mumbai International Airport to open later this month: Air India Express to start 20 flights daily By winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from the facility, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Air India group said it will start commercial flight operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport with its low-cost arm, Air India Express, operating 20 daily departures to over 15 cities in the first phase of operations.

Jointly owned by Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority CIDCO, Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set for inauguration later this month.

In the initial phase of the new airport's operations, Air India Express will operate 20 daily departures or 40 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) to and from the new airport, connecting 15 Indian cities.

Air India Express to scale up to 55 daily departures

This will be scaled up to 55 daily departures, including five international, by mid-2026, Air India said in a statement.

"We look forward to commencing operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are happy to work with Adani Airports to build NMIA not only as a point that connects to the rest of India, but also as one of the country's key global transit hubs for both -- passengers and cargo -- given its strategic geographical location," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India.

Air India group to expand its operations to 60 daily departures

By winter 2026, the Air India group aims to further expand its operations to 60 daily departures (120 ATMs) from the facility, seamlessly connecting passengers to key domestic and international destinations.

Air India Express' planned operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport will significantly enhance connectivity to and from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to destinations within and outside India, while facilitating seamless international transit through the new airport, it said.

"This partnership will redefine Mumbai's connectivity landscape and strengthen India's twin-airport strategy.

Greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai being built in five phases

NMIA's adoption of technology for enhancing efficiency and best-in-class experience for passengers will play a pivotal role in delivering seamless and superior passenger journeys for decades to come," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

The greenfield airport in Navi Mumbai International is being built in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. Upon full completion, NMIA will have the capacity to serve 90 MPPA and handle 3.2 MMT of cargo annually, Air India said.

