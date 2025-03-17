When will Navi Mumbai airport be inaugurated? Gautam Adani confirms date Navi Mumbai airport: The Navi Mumbai International Airport, being developed in five phases, is projected to handle over 90 million passengers annually once fully operational.

Navi Mumbai airport: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday announced that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated in June. Earlier, it was set for inauguration on April 17. Gautam Adani visited the airport site on Sunday to review progress of the project.

"A glimpse into India's aviation future! Visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport site today — a world-class airport taking shape. Set for inauguration this June, it will redefine connectivity & growth. A true gift to India!" Adani said in a post on X.

"Kudos to the Adani Airports team & partners for making this vision a reality," he further said in the post.

Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, a greenfield project and the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is being developed by NMIAL — a special purpose vehicle formed as a 74:26 joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in February 2018. The airport is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 16,700 crore to ease congestion at the existing Mumbai airport and cater to the rising demand for air travel in India.

Navi Mumbai International Airport with two runways and four terminals will have a capacity to cater to 90 million passengers per annum once all the five phases of the projects are completed.

The first and second phases will have one runway, one terminal building. The subsequent phases 3, 4, and 5 will introduce a second runway, four additional terminals, and an increased passenger capacity of 90 million.

