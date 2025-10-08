Navi Mumbai Airport to be inaugurated soon: All your questions answered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday. This will be Mumbai's second international airport. Phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has been built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore. It is India’s largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model. Here, we bring answers to all your questions related to Navi Mumbai Airport.
What is the full name of Navi Mumbai Airport?
The full name of Navi Mumbai Airport will be Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport.
When will the first flight depart from Navi Mumbai Airport?
The first flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport will depart in December this year.
Navi Mumbai Airport: Check nearest railway stations, metro
The nearest railway station to the airport is Targhar, which has been built and is awaiting inauguration. Air passengers can access it by taking a local train from Seawoods or Belapur on the Uran line and alighting at Targhar.
Air India Express to start 20 flights daily
The Air India group announced that it will commence commercial flight operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, with its low-cost arm, Air India Express, operating 20 daily departures to over 15 cities in the first phase of operations.
Navi Mumbai Airport: IATA Code, flight updates, and other details
It is to be noted that the new airport, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), has been given the International Air Transport Association (IATA) code ‘NMI,’ while the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Andheri will continue to use the code ‘BOM.’ The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) code for the NMIA is ‘VANM.’
Navi Mumbai to have water taxi facilities soon
The upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai will be the first one in the country to have water taxi facilities.
As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems.