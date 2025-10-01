Navi Mumbai Airport gets official DGCA nod, to be inaugurated on this date NMIA has been built with an aim to ease pressure at Mumbai’s existing airport. It is also expected to strengthen regional and international connectivity.

Mumbai:

In a significant feat for Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the airport has received its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The development comes ahead of the scheduled inauguration on October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This licence is significant as it is essential for commencing operations.

Once it gets the license, the NMIA is authorised to be used as a regular place of landing and departure for all aircraft on equal terms and conditions. However, the services of landing and departure will be subject to the specifications outlined in its Aerodrome Manual.

The DGCA has stressed that the licence is non-transferable, and it may also be suspended or modified in case of violations of regulatory requirements, including the Aircraft Act 1934, Aircraft Rules 1937, and others.

NMIA has been built with an aim to ease pressure at Mumbai’s existing airport. It is also expected to strengthen regional and international connectivity.

As it gets the licence, NMIA inches closer to starting operations of commercial flights and establishing itself as a modern facility, linking Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world.

NMIA officials said, “We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone with the grant of our Aerodrome Licence. This approval brings us closer to becoming fully operational and enhancing connectivity for passengers and businesses alike.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to preside over the inaugural event, the first flight from NMIA is scheduled for October 8.

Airlines, including Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have made announcements to start operations from NMIA, with initial flights slated to connect various domestic cities.

The airport’s development is being undertaken in phases. In the first phase, the NMIA is likely to handle 20 million passengers along with 5,00,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually.