Why Narayana Murthy rejected Air India, two other jobs to join less paying IIM Ahmedabad While Murthy earned half of his potential salary at IIM Ahmedabad than the offers he had rejected, he was hardly bothered about that. His concern was something different.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy is one of the renowned business leaders in the country, known for his management skills over a career spanning several decades. Often described as the "father of the Indian IT sector" for his contribution to outsourcing in India, Murthy is celebrating his 79th birthday today. His contributions extend beyond the corporate realm, and one notable thing about him is that he never shies away from passing on tips and his personal experience to the youths.

Refused Several Job Offers

He pursued his master's from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, which ensured that he got several job opportunities. The offers he got were from reputed organisations, including Air India, TELCO, TISCO, etc.

However, Murthy had other plans as he opted for the position of the chief system programmer at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Why Murthy Left Refused High Paying Offers?

Murthy made a startling revelation in 2019 behind his decision to opt for IIM Ahmedabad’s job, as he said that he was planning to kickstart India’s first time-sharing system. IIM Ahmedabad was the only third institution, along with Harvard and Stanford, to install such a system.

He consulted his teacher before following his passion, who advised him to chase knowledge instead of money.

"Quest Of Learning"

In a statement, the Infosys founder said, “So I was the only person from my batch of 16 students to have taken half the salary in quest of learning about a modern operating system, about the opportunity to interact with very bright students, about the opportunity to create lots of interactive lessons using computers for students in accounting, in simulation, in finance, in production, etc. So, therefore, I chose that path and that’s probably the best decision I made in my life.”

According to a report, a time-sharing system enables a user to perform more than one task, with each task getting the same amount of time to execute. The system is also referred to as multitasking operating system.