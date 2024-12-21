Namo Bharat train commuters to get THIS much discount on tickets through RRTS app

Follow us on Image Source : NAMO BHARAT (X) Namo Bharat train.

Namo Bharat train: Namo Bharat train commuters can avail a 10 per cent discount on tickets purchased through the RRTS Connect mobile application as part of the loyalty points program launched by NCRTC.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Managing Director Shalabh Goel launched the initiative at the Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station on Saturday and also unveiled the first edition of Namo Bharat Times, a bi-monthly commuter newsletter.

Under the loyalty points program, passengers will earn one point for every rupee spent on Namo Bharat train tickets. Each loyalty point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise) and will be credited to the passenger's account. These points can be redeemed for ticket purchases, the statement added.

This initiative will not only benefit passengers monetarily but also encourage the use of digital QR tickets through the ‘RRTS Connect’ app, simplifying travel through paperless ticketing, the statement said.

"Every new user will receive Rs 50, which is equivalent to 500 loyalty points, upon downloading the app. They can earn an additional 500 loyalty points by referring the RRTS Connect app to other users. Both the referrer and the referee will receive Rs 50, equivalent to 500 loyalty points each, which will be credited to their respective accounts," the statement said.

All accrued loyalty points will remain valid for one year from the date of credit, encouraging frequent, sustainable travel and ongoing app engagement. The ‘RRTS Connect’ app is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it added.

The newsletter will keep Namo Bharat commuters informed about new initiatives and recent developments, enhancing their connection with the service and providing valuable updates.

The newsletter serves as a comprehensive source of information, highlighting commuter-focused activities, travel needs, available station facilities, and stories that celebrate the individuals who make the RRTS system thrive. It also provides opportunities for commuters of all ages to be featured and recognizes their participation in various events organized by NCRTC, it said.