Namma Metro Bangalore Timings: Purple, Green line train services extended for WPL 2025 - Full details here Namma Metro Bangalore Timings: According to BMRCL, the move aims to facilitate travellers on match days.

Namma Metro Bangalore Timings: The third edition of the Women’s Premier League is underway. Considering the scheduled matches of WPL 2025 in the city, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) - a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka - has decided to extend the train services on Purple and Green lines on the match days.

According to BMRCL, the move is aimed at facilitating travellers on match days.

“In order to facilitate travel by Namma Metro to cricket matches and return, BMRCL will be extending the metro train services on both Purple and Green Lines,” BMRCL said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

WPL 2025 Match Schedule

TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) T-20 cricket matches are being held in Bangalore on February 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025.

Namma Metro Bangalore Timings

According to the BMRCL, the last train service from the four terminal metro stations of Purple and Green Lines - Challaghatta, Whitefield, Madavara and Silk Institute - on the above-mentioned dates will be up to 11:20 pm. Similarly, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will be at 11:55 pm.

Namma Metro Bangalore Timings: How travellers can access the facility

According to the BMRCL, commuters may make use of QR tickets, Smart Cards, National Common Mobility Cards and tokens for metro travel.

Namma Metro Fare Hike

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has been under fire for announcing a significant fare hike of about 50 per cent. The fare hike has been effective from February 29, 2025.

According to BMRCL's press release, the maximum fare has been raised from Rs 60 to Rs 90, while the minimum balance required on the card has increased from Rs 50 to Rs 90.