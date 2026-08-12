N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman: How much did he earn in FY26?

New Delhi:

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced that he will step down when his current term ends on February 20, 2027. Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, has been with the company for the past 40 years. Chandra said he had informed the Tata Sons board that he would not offer himself for reappointment when his term ended and asked to settle on a successor soon to ensure a smooth transition. He said leading the group over the past decade had been "a great honour and a profound responsibility" and thanked its stakeholders for their support.

How much did he earn as Tata Sons chairman?

The 63-year-old has been at the helm of one of India's most influential business groups for almost a decade and was among India's highest-paid corporate executives in the financial year 2025-26.

According to the Tata Sons annual report, his total remuneration stood at Rs 158.66 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026. He earned Rs 155.81 crore in FY25 and Rs 134.8 crore in FY24.

Breakdown of his remuneration

According to the annual report, Chandrasekaran's remuneration comprised Rs 17.9 crore in salary and allowances, while commissions accounted for the remaining Rs 140.7 crore.

According to reports, his cumulative earnings over the past five years stood at around 685 crore.

Owns duplex in Mumbai's upscale

Chandrasekaran and his family owns a duplex in a Pedder Road luxury tower in Mumbai. They purchased the duplex for Rs 98 crore in 2022 after he was reappointed as Tata Sons Chairman for five more years. The duplex on the 11th and 12th floors is spread over a carpet area of roughly 6,000 sq ft.

Chandrasekaran's TCS journey

Chandra joined the Tata Group in 1987 and rose through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), becoming its chief executive in 2009. He was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in 2017, succeeding Ratan Tata's interim tenure after the removal of Cyrus Mistry.

Under Chandra, the Tata Group expanded aggressively across technology, auto, aviation, electronics and manufacturing, while pursuing large investments in semiconductors and other strategic sectors.

The group now comprises 31 companies operating across more than 100 countries, according to Tata's website.

His tenure has also faced mounting challenges. Tata Group has had to contend with the fatal Air India crash, pressure on its technology business from the global shift toward artificial intelligence and a cyberattack affecting Jaguar Land Rover.

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